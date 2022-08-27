Cabinet approves $6.7m for DR Congo-bound battalion

The government approved nearly 7 million US dollars to fund the special battalion of 750 soldiers expected to be deployed in DR Congo.

The extraordinary budget was approved upon the request of Defense Minister Angelina Teny, during the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday.

The battalion are reportedly training in an undisclosed location, before joining their counterparts in the challenging operation, inside a territory plagued by dozens of rebel groups.

Information Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth said the cabinet has directed the Minister of Finance and Planning to release the special budget for the forces.

“We listened to a presentation from the Minister of Defense Angelina Teny, and hers was a request for the approval of funds,” he told said during a media briefing after the meeting.

“The amount which she requested was 6,689,500 US dollars to cover for these forces so that they can perform their functions and duties.”

“So she presented a budget to the cabinet for approval and there is no way we can avoid taking part in it because we were given a battalion to cover our borders,” said Makuei.

In June, the Heads of East African countries resolved to deploy joint regional military force, to the restive provinces of North Kivu and Ituri of DR Congo.

The combined forces to be contributed by member-states will fight the M-23 rebel group, which has destabilized eastern Congo for years.

The Head-of-states also agreed that the regional forces should be under the command of the military and administrative forces of the DRC.

Minister Makuei said it is important that the country fulfills its regional obligation by taking part in the DRC operation.

“You know very well in the last East African Community Conference, it was decided that members of the block should deploy forces in Congo. We were given a battalion, and our battalion is 750. These 750 are now undergoing training.”

