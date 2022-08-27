27th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   Nimule man arrested over plot to kill lawyer

Nimule man arrested over plot to kill lawyer

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 35 mins ago

Aerial view of Nimule border town | File photo.

The police in Nimule town of Eastern Equatoria State have arrested a man, after he threatened to kill a defense lawyer of murder suspects.

Both Phillip told said he received death threats after winning a case against a complainant, which resulted in the release of his clients at a court in the border town.

The defense lawyer of a murder suspect said from the day his clients were released, he was intimidated by unknown numbers.

“One of the relative of the complainer called me, that you are the one playing this game that is why they have been freed out and the blood of my brother is going in pain. So now I will not leave you,” he said.

Counsel Phillip took up the case of three Ugandans dragged to court for the suspected murder of a police officer in Nimule town early this month.

The police reportedly found the accused within 40 meters from the crime scene, prompting their arrest on suspicion of murder.

However, they were freed after paying more than 200 hundred thousand pounds.

Following their release, the family of the late accused him of helping the suspected culprits escape justice.

However, Philip says the unnamed man has been arrested by the police after he reported the case.

“We open the case against him under section 245/246 of the panel code 2008. So now he has been arrested by the police and he is under investigation.”

“And coming Monday, he will be taken to court because nobody will threaten the others, nobody is above law. All of us we are seeking for justice.”

 

 

 

Popular Stories
Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam 1

Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam

Published Saturday, August 20, 2022

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity 2

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence 3

“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Couple arrested for torturing own kids in Ezo County 4

Couple arrested for torturing own kids in Ezo County

Published Sunday, August 21, 2022

Nimule court sentences man to death for killing chief 5

Nimule court sentences man to death for killing chief

Published Thursday, August 25, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nimule man arrested over plot to kill lawyer

Published 35 mins ago

Cabinet approves $6.7m for DR Congo-bound battalion

Published 1 hour ago

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal

Published 2 hours ago

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal

Published 7 hours ago

Unified peace forces receive combat wears

Published 24 hours ago

Unified police urged to “stay out of politics”

Published Friday, August 26, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.