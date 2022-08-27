Nimule man arrested over plot to kill lawyer

The police in Nimule town of Eastern Equatoria State have arrested a man, after he threatened to kill a defense lawyer of murder suspects.

Both Phillip told said he received death threats after winning a case against a complainant, which resulted in the release of his clients at a court in the border town.

The defense lawyer of a murder suspect said from the day his clients were released, he was intimidated by unknown numbers.

“One of the relative of the complainer called me, that you are the one playing this game that is why they have been freed out and the blood of my brother is going in pain. So now I will not leave you,” he said.

Counsel Phillip took up the case of three Ugandans dragged to court for the suspected murder of a police officer in Nimule town early this month.

The police reportedly found the accused within 40 meters from the crime scene, prompting their arrest on suspicion of murder.

However, they were freed after paying more than 200 hundred thousand pounds.

Following their release, the family of the late accused him of helping the suspected culprits escape justice.

However, Philip says the unnamed man has been arrested by the police after he reported the case.

“We open the case against him under section 245/246 of the panel code 2008. So now he has been arrested by the police and he is under investigation.”

“And coming Monday, he will be taken to court because nobody will threaten the others, nobody is above law. All of us we are seeking for justice.”