27th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 11 mins ago

South Sudan government officials, watched Friday's bastketball match between the national team and Senegal. | Courtesy.

More than a dozen senior government officials, including a vice president and eight national ministers, watched South Sudan basketball team’s losing match against Senegal on Friday.

The dignitaries were Vice President Abdelbagi, Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Albino Bol, Minister of Education Awut Deng Achuil, Transport Minister Madut Biar and Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng.

Others were the Minister of Roads and Bridges, Simon Mijok Mijak, Minister of Investment Dhieu Mathok Diing, Minister of Environment and Forestry Josephine Napon, and Deng Dau Deng, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Prior to the game against Senegal, Abdelbagi and several of the ministers were in the North African nation to attend Japan – Africa investment conference on Saturday.

The event in Tunis, is Japan’s effort to counter the influence of economic rival China, which has steadily grown its economic imprint on the continent.

Meanwhile, South Sudan were humbled by a dogged Senegal in their first game of the Window 4 qualification competition at the Mohamed Mzali Arena, Tunisia.

Senior Presidential Advisor, Kuol Manyang Juuk and the President of South Sudan Football association Augustino Maduot Parek, were also present to watch the Lions of Terenga raining it on the South Sudan men.

The Bright Stars could not profess their aggressive and intense selves and lost by a three-point (69-66), in front of a huge crowd of fans.

On Saturday evening of 28 August, they take on the Pharaohs of Egypt who had just beaten the champions of Africa, Tunisia the night before.

Popular Stories
Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam 1

Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam

Published Saturday, August 20, 2022

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity 2

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence 3

“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Couple arrested for torturing own kids in Ezo County 4

Couple arrested for torturing own kids in Ezo County

Published Sunday, August 21, 2022

Nimule court sentences man to death for killing chief 5

Nimule court sentences man to death for killing chief

Published Thursday, August 25, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal

Published 11 mins ago

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal

Published 6 hours ago

Unified peace forces receive combat wears

Published 22 hours ago

Unified police urged to “stay out of politics”

Published 23 hours ago

NBGs Gov. Akeen, Finance Minister accused of corruption

Published 24 hours ago

Battle for World Cup: Undefeated Bright Stars take on Lions of Terenga

Published Friday, August 26, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.