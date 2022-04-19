Body of popular DJ killed by Seleka arrives home in Tambura

The deceased identified as Gibson Anioro Mathew, 31, was popularly known by his DJ name Gibson Meme.

According to the family, the deceased went to the neighboring town of Bambuti on an invite by the Seleka Commander Ahmet Peti on Sunday evening for a night concert.

Meme was reportedly shot several times after a brief quarrel with a Seleka soldier over claims that the deceased was revealing secrets to locals.

William Ngisabakowe, the nephew of the deceased narrated to Eye Radio what happened.

“It was a Seleka commander who came and pick him saying there was a show organized in Bambuti let them go for it,” Ngisabakowe told Eye Radio.

“They went there yesterday [Sunday] at around 6 pm till about 2 am, we received a phone call that they had shot him. We first heard that he was shot in the leg and later we were told he had died.

“This morning, his body was brought here, this is what happened. Yes he was shot on the leg and on the hand. He was again shot in the back and he died.”

Locals in Source Yubu say as of this year, about six South Sudanese both women and men have been killed by suspected Seleka rebels while attempting to cross to the neighboring Central Africa Republic.

South Sudanese living on the border mainly cross to the Central Africa republic to access the market.

Fighting erupted in the Central African Republic since December 2012, when the mostly Muslim Seleka rebels claiming to represent the country’s Muslim minority in the northeast, moved southwest into more populous non-Muslim areas, killing thousands of civilians.

In 2014, international forces pushed the Seleka out of the capital, Bangui.

Late 2014, the Seleka split into several factions, each controlling its own area.

In July 2018 the Seleka factions met and formed a political alliance under the National Council for Defense and Security (Conseil National pour le Défense et la Sécurité, CNDS).