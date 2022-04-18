MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias

According to Hon. Peter Chak Yoach, Hon. Kuong fueled and instigated the protest in Juba over the violence in the area last week.

Last week, a group of some citizens staged a peaceful protest against the ongoing insecurity in Leer County of Unity state where four of them were arrested by the police in Juba.

Chak calls on President Salva Kiir to remove Hon. Kuong from the list of the investigators for neutrality of the fact findings and report.

“We learned that there is a fact finding committee that has been appointed by the President and there are some people who were involved in the protest and they have become part of that investigation committee,” Hon. Shaggy told Eye Radio on Monday.

“As a representative of people of Mayendit County, we don’t want somebody who has taken a side, we don’t want somebody to be involved and to come and investigate all those crises.

“He is the one who funded the protest that took place some weeks ago in Juba. That Honorable is from Leer, cannot be a part of the committee who will come and investigate the incident in Mayiandit.

“We are asking His Excellency the President to rebuke the name of that MP from the committee. You cannot be a part of the problem and you want to be a solution again because that person is the one who fueled the problem, he has already taken a side.”

On Wednesday last week, President Salve Kiir appointed an 8 member Committee headed by Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, the Minister of Water & Irrigation to investigate the recent violence in the area and gave them 14 days to submit the recommendation and final report.

Other members include Rizk Zakaria Hassan, the Minister of Wildlife and Tourism, Major General Aboud Steven, Hon. Kuong Dak and Hon. Shabour Goj among others.

The committee will investigate the causes of the incident that claimed several lives and severely damaged property.

This came after reports that armed youth allegedly from the neighboring counties have burnt down villages, and committed appalling atrocities.

The conflict reportedly started in Mirmir cantonment site when rival factions of SPLA-IO forces allegedly fought for the control of the area.