Bright Stars set to identify opponents in AFCON 2023

Bright Stars is set to identify its opponents in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers as they hope for a kind draw on Tuesday.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations draw Tuesday evening.

The draw will be held at 7:30 Juba time and will be live on the pay-channel SuperSport and bein Sport.

The 48 teams who qualified for the group stages will be drawn into 12 groups and the top two sides from each group qualify for Ivory Coast 2023.

South Sudan, in the fourth level, will expect the continent’s heavyweights from level one, two and three.

Bright Stars is ranked 161th in the recent FIFA world rankings and is expected to make the difference in this qualification that will start in June 2022 up to March 2023.

Last week, South Sudanese sport elites formed the People’s Committee to mobilize funds and to collect public donations to support the national team in qualification.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said: “The 48 countries qualified to participate in the second round of the qualifiers have been seeded into four pots based on the official FIFA rankings released on March 31 2022 as follows.

Level – One consists of Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, and Ivory Coast.

Level – Two are South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Gabon, Benin, Uganda, Zambia, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Kenya, and Sierra Leone.

And Level – Three consists of Namibia, Mauritania, Guinea Bissau, Niger, Libya, Mozambique, Malawi, Togo, Zimbabwe, Gambia, Angola, and Comoros.

While Level – Four are Tanzania, Central African Republic, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Liberia, South Sudan, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

CAF said the draw will be conducted by the director of competitions Samson Adamu, assisted by ex-Bafana and Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe and Ivorian legend Salomon Kalou.

