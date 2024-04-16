16th April 2024
Only 6% of 83,000 NUF with boots on ground -Ceasefire monitor

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 1 hour ago

Soldiers parade at Luri Training Center at the deployment event. November 15, 2023. (Charles Wote).

The ceasefire monitoring body has expressed concern over delays in the security arrangements saying there has been no additional deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces since its last meeting  in March.

According to CTSAM-VM, only 6% out of the planned 83000 Necessary Unified Forces has been deployed so far.

General Gonfa also called for the deployment of the National Unified Forces, saying it is critical for addressing security issues in the country.

He said this is a vital prerequisite for the upcoming elections.

“The deployment of the National Unified Forces is critical for addressing security issues in the Republic of South Sudan and a vital prerequisite for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, he expressed concern about four cantonment sites and training centre for the unified forces that continue to report lack of logistical supplies of food.

“Four cantonment sites and training centre’s continue to report the lack of logistic supplies such as food.”

Major General Hailu Gonfa, the chairperson of the ceasefire, transitional security arrangements did not state which are these cantonment sites and training centre.

He urges the unity government to quickly implement the remaining unimplemented tasks especially the provision concerning the security arrangements.

“In regards to the roadmap of the Extended Transitional Period, CTSAM-VM urges RTGoNU to quickly implement the remaining unimplemented tasks especially Chapter 2 which concerns the provision of security arrangements.”

On peace agreement violation-related, General Gonfa said he obtained two reports with one concerning a unilateral creation by the SSPDF of its 12th Division in Rumbek, Lakes State.

Another is the recent fatal incident between SSPDF soldiers and armed youth in Nassir County of Upper Nile State recently.

 

16th April 2024

