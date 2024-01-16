16th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Governance | National News | News   |   Bank of South Sudan highlights Dr Alic’s 100-day performance

Bank of South Sudan highlights Dr Alic’s 100-day performance

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 1 hour ago

Bank governor Dr. James Alic addresses his reception on 04-10-2023

The governor of the Bank of South Sudan has made remarkable achievements in his first 100 days in office, according to the bank’s official website.

In a statement highlighting his eight achievements in the last 100 days, the bank noted that the governor has built policies to modernize the bank, hence improving its operation and improving the welfare of the workforce.

Dr. James Alic Garang developed a comprehensive modern bank strategy to enhance effectiveness, efficiency, and technology improving its service and operations.

He also reorganized the forex exchange market in three phases which is expected to improve transparency, liquidity, and market dynamics to create a more stable forex exchange market.

Alic implemented and innovated a financial inclusion program aimed at reaching underserved communities to enable them to have financial access, promote economic empowerment, and foster inclusive growth across the country.

Other achievements include; the improvement of staff welfare, restructuring of the bank’s organizational structure, promotion of staff based on merits, and communication strategy for effective communication between the bank and the public.

The governor also collaborated with international financial institutions such as the IMF and World Bank to support economic development initiatives.

The statement further added that Dr. Alic’s proactive leadership has driven positive change in the Bank of South Sudan laying a strong foundation for its continued success and the nation’s financial sector and economic development.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of 1

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams 2

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M 3

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

South Sudan, Uganda to end trade in substandard goods 4

South Sudan, Uganda to end trade in substandard goods

Published Sunday, January 14, 2024

Church laments eviction, seeks Kiir’s help to reclaim land 5

Church laments eviction, seeks Kiir’s help to reclaim land

Published Friday, January 12, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir urged to intervene amid rising crises between EAC partner states

Published 1 hour ago

Bank of South Sudan highlights Dr Alic’s 100-day performance

Published 1 hour ago

Prominent journalist-turned politician Arop Madut dies aged 85

Published 1 hour ago

Juba City Council foot medical bill for woman victim of stray bullets

Published 2 hours ago

BoSS to triple foreign exchange auctions next week

Published 3 hours ago

Calm returns to Ayod County after tension between army, spiritual leader

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!