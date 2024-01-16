Bank of South Sudan highlights Dr Alic’s 100-day performance

The governor of the Bank of South Sudan has made remarkable achievements in his first 100 days in office, according to the bank’s official website.

In a statement highlighting his eight achievements in the last 100 days, the bank noted that the governor has built policies to modernize the bank, hence improving its operation and improving the welfare of the workforce.

Dr. James Alic Garang developed a comprehensive modern bank strategy to enhance effectiveness, efficiency, and technology improving its service and operations.

He also reorganized the forex exchange market in three phases which is expected to improve transparency, liquidity, and market dynamics to create a more stable forex exchange market.

Alic implemented and innovated a financial inclusion program aimed at reaching underserved communities to enable them to have financial access, promote economic empowerment, and foster inclusive growth across the country.

Other achievements include; the improvement of staff welfare, restructuring of the bank’s organizational structure, promotion of staff based on merits, and communication strategy for effective communication between the bank and the public.

The governor also collaborated with international financial institutions such as the IMF and World Bank to support economic development initiatives.

The statement further added that Dr. Alic’s proactive leadership has driven positive change in the Bank of South Sudan laying a strong foundation for its continued success and the nation’s financial sector and economic development.

