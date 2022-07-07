Aweil police donates 1.2m pounds for NBS university construction

The police in Aweil County of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State has donated more than one million pounds in financial contribution for the construction of the first state university.

Major General Philip Madut who is the police commissioner of Aweil told Eye Radio, the 1, 202,800 SSP has been deposited into the University’s account at the Ivory bank.

“We in the police have agreed to support the support campaign for the construction of the university, and we have agreed with our forces to deduct a certain amount for a period of six months to support the construction,” said General Madut.

In April this year, the government of Northern Bahr El Ghazal raised over 100 pounds during a fund-raising for the construction of the state university.

Among the contributors were President Salva Kiir, Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi and Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak Manime.

According to Information Minister William Anyuon, President Kiir pledged 40 million pounds, while Tut Gatluak contributed 4 million SSP, and three million each by the Press Secretary and Executive Director in the office of the president.

The Vice President for Service Cluster, Abedelbagi Ayii was also reported to have contributed, but it’s not clear how much.

The fund-raising was initiated four months after Governor Tong Akeen Ngor launched the project expanding educational service to citizens in the horn of the country.

The police official said they delivered the over one million amount collected in 4 months, and that two months collection is pending submission.

“We will continue to support them to study here near the area instead of traveling far. We have agreed to deduct five hundred pounds from the rank of soldier to the rank of sergeant, and from the rank of lieutenant to the rank of major general, one thousand pounds.”

