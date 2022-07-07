Cardinal Parolin and faithfuls endure drizzling cold to pray for S. Sudan peace

The Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin is holding prayers at the John Garang Mausoleum Thursday morning.

Cardinal Parolin is joined by President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and thousands of faithfuls as he holds prayers procession at the Mausoleum.

The Vatican official, delegated to South Sudan by Pope Francis arrived in Juba on Tuesday to pass a message of peace and hold prayers in the country.

On Wednesday, the Vatican religious leader traveled to Bentiu, Unity State where he visited the biggest IDPs camp in the country as well as flood displaced populations.

On Thursday morning, Parolin and faithfuls braved a drizzling Juba weather to pray for a return to durable peace after years of vicious conflict in South Sudan.

In his peace message, Parolin appealed to the nation to personify Jesus Christ’s teaching by tolerating one another and not to face violence with violence.

After the prayers, Parolin will meet with Catholic priests and religious leaders.

He will then conclude his mission on Friday by a visit to St Paul’s Major Seminary in Hai Seminary residential area before proceeding to the Catholic University of South Sudan and the children’s hospital, Usratuna.

