7th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Cardinal Parolin and faithfuls endure drizzling cold to pray for S. Sudan peace

Cardinal Parolin and faithfuls endure drizzling cold to pray for S. Sudan peace

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

Cardinal Parolin is joined by President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and thousands of faithfuls as he holds prayers procession at the Mausoleum

The Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin is holding prayers at the John Garang Mausoleum Thursday morning.

Cardinal Parolin is joined by President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and thousands of faithfuls as he holds prayers procession at the Mausoleum.

The Vatican official, delegated to South Sudan by Pope Francis arrived in Juba on Tuesday to pass a message of peace and hold prayers in the country.

On Wednesday, the Vatican religious leader traveled to Bentiu, Unity State where he visited the biggest IDPs camp in the country as well as flood displaced populations.

On Thursday morning, Parolin and faithfuls braved a drizzling Juba weather to pray for a return to durable peace after years of vicious conflict in South Sudan.

In his peace message, Parolin appealed to the nation to personify Jesus Christ’s teaching by tolerating one another and not to face violence with violence.

After the prayers, Parolin will meet with Catholic priests and religious leaders.

He will then conclude his mission on Friday by a visit to St Paul’s Major Seminary in Hai Seminary residential area before proceeding to the Catholic University of South Sudan and the children’s hospital, Usratuna.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The speech of 10-year-old Manawa junior that melted hearts 1

The speech of 10-year-old Manawa junior that melted hearts

Published Saturday, July 2, 2022

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions 2

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions

Published 23 hours ago

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech 3

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech

Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Pope Francis to address South Sudanese via video on 2nd July 4

Pope Francis to address South Sudanese via video on 2nd July

Published Friday, July 1, 2022

Top security chiefs vow to restore security in Tonj North 5

Top security chiefs vow to restore security in Tonj North

Published Sunday, July 3, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

GESS calls on stakeholders to support girls’ education in S. Sudan

Published 16 mins ago

School children take to Malakal streets to back striking teachers

Published 43 mins ago

Kiir’s message to Pope: Peace is being implemented but with difficulties

Published 50 mins ago

IGAD urges Juba to speed up remaining tasks before elections

Published 1 hour ago

WFP receives $1.3m French assistance to South Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Cardinal Parolin and faithfuls endure drizzling cold to pray for S. Sudan peace

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.