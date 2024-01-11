Activist urges youth empowerment activities to reform criminal gangs

Civil society activist Edmund Yakani has called on the government to initiate youth engagement programs to rehabilitate young people involved in criminal gang groups, stressing that arresting the youth is not a long-term solution.

Yakani, Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) acknowledged that the trend of youth engaging in criminality across the country is disturbing and poses a “serious threat to the future generation of our society.”

He, however, argued that the phenomenon is as a result of idleness posed by unemployment and lack of opportunities for young people.

The activist said the directive to arrest and detain youth suspected to be members of criminal gangs, which was issued in December 2023 by Inspector General of Police General Atem Marol Biar, is only a short-term solution.

Mr. Yakani said: “There is a need for the country especially state government to adopt youth engagement initiatives that strongly contribute to distance the youth from gang related activities or grouping”.

Hundreds of youths suspected to be involved in gangsterism, have been arrested in Juba and major towns across the country since November 18, 2023, according to media reports.

This came after IGP General Atem Marol Biar ordered 21 days of operation to arrest the unruly youth in a bid to reduce gang-related crimes.

The crackdown has been commended by some members of the public for having successfully curtailed gang violence and decried by others over alleged unlawful arrests and detentions.

– ‘Arrest drug dealers’ –

Meanwhile, Yakani said the government should put more emphasis on companies and cartels importing or manufacturing drugs whom he alleged to be protected by people in power in the country.

“The great criminals are the individuals that supply the drugs to be consume by the youth. Normally, these individuals who supply the drugs are at position of being protect by some government authorities.”

“The crackdown of the youth gang groups across the country should help our police and other security institutions to also crack down the network of the individuals supplying the drugs consumed by our youth that trigger them to get affiliated to the culture.”

Yakani further said the police must carry out the anti-crime operations in strict adherence to the rule of law and respect to individual rights.

– Engagement initiatives –

The activist called on the national and state ministries of Youth and Sports to initiate some strategic discussions on steering the youth away from the culture of affiliation to gangsterism.

“The national Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Interior should design joint intervention with states ministries of Youth and Sports on resolving this youth problems of ganging into violent groups.”

“Finally, CEPO is urging the political leadership of the country to really support the national ministry of Youth and Sports to undertake strategic approach for preventing the growing culture of youth forming violent gang grouping across the country.”

