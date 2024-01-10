Fangak Commissioner hails meeting gov. Odhok in quest for peace

The Commissioner of Fangak County of Jonglei state has praised a Tuesday meeting with Upper Nile authorities in Tonga aimed to mend the broken ties between ethnic Nuer and Collo communities

This comes against the backdrop of last year’s deadly attacks on locals in the Chollo Counties where hundreds were killed, thousands displaced, and dozens of women and children abducted.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Biel Boutros Biel cited Upper Nile governor James Odhok Oyay as saying ‘Security, peace and reconciliation in Greater Upper Nile needed their collective commitment in words and actions.”

According to him, Governor Odhok urged the Communities and the Commissioners to maintain peace and cooperate with the Necessary Unified Forces deployed to the region.

Meanwhile, the Fangak commissioner said he was honored to be invited by the Governor of Upper Nile State to join his colleague at Tonga Town, Hon. Mustafa M. Gai, the Commissioner of Panyikang County, Upper Nile State in his state tour.

Boutros Biel Fangak said Fangak is determined to be at peace with itself and with its neighbors.

Governor Odhok was accompanied by the national Minister of Animals and Fisheries Onyoti A.Nyikwec, SPLM Chief Whip Rebecca Joshua, his Advisor on Human Rights, Ruon Puok Deng, and State Minister of the State Ministry of Finance Pal Deng Kerweth among others.

