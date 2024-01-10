10th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   Fangak Commissioner hails meeting gov. Odhok in quest for peace

Fangak Commissioner hails meeting gov. Odhok in quest for peace

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 27 mins ago

Fangak Commissioner (left), Governor Odhok (middle) hold hands in the air in show of solidarity to restore peace in conflicted ravage Collo Counties and the neghbors/ Courtesy

The Commissioner of Fangak County of Jonglei state has praised a Tuesday meeting with Upper Nile authorities in Tonga aimed to mend the broken ties between ethnic Nuer and Collo communities

This comes against the backdrop of last year’s deadly attacks on locals in the Chollo Counties where hundreds were killed, thousands displaced, and dozens of women and children abducted.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Biel Boutros Biel cited Upper Nile governor James Odhok Oyay as saying ‘Security, peace and reconciliation in Greater Upper Nile needed their collective commitment in words and actions.”

According to him, Governor Odhok urged the Communities and the Commissioners to maintain peace and cooperate with the Necessary Unified Forces deployed to the region.

Meanwhile, the Fangak commissioner said he was honored to be invited by the Governor of Upper Nile State to join his colleague at Tonga Town, Hon. Mustafa M. Gai, the Commissioner of Panyikang County, Upper Nile State in his state tour.

Boutros Biel Fangak said Fangak is determined to be at peace with itself and with its neighbors.

Governor Odhok was accompanied by the national Minister of Animals and Fisheries Onyoti A.Nyikwec, SPLM Chief Whip Rebecca Joshua,  his Advisor on Human Rights, Ruon Puok Deng, and State Minister of the State Ministry of Finance Pal Deng Kerweth among others.

 

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nigeria plans to suspend degrees from Uganda, Kenya 1

Nigeria plans to suspend degrees from Uganda, Kenya

Published Thursday, January 4, 2024

CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land 2

CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land

Published Friday, January 5, 2024

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist 3

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist

Published Monday, January 8, 2024

Man of God drinks himself to death with alcohol in Nagero 4

Man of God drinks himself to death with alcohol in Nagero

Published Thursday, January 4, 2024

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro 5

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro

Published Sunday, January 7, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Fangak Commissioner hails meeting gov. Odhok in quest for peace

Published 27 mins ago

Minister Awut unveils 2024 school calendar

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M

Published 2 hours ago

Warrap authorities limit dowry to 21 heads of cattle

Published 3 hours ago

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to S. Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!