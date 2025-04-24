Activist urges U.S. to reverse visa ban on South Sudanese citizens

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – A South Sudanese activist appeals to the U.S. government to reverse its decision of revoking valid visas for all passport holders from the country and the halting of new arrivals, saying citizens should not be victims of the behavior of their leaders.

Over 2,000 South Sudanese living in the U.S. are facing uncertain residency status after Washington recently revoked their visas over accusations that South Sudan is rejecting its deported citizens.

The blanket visa freeze came after Juba disputed the identity of an individual who was deported to Juba on April 5 with travel documents under the name Nimeri Garang.

On April 8, South Sudan eventually permitted the U.S. deportee to enter the country, and on the next day, the deportee arrived in Juba, welcomed by immigration authorities, the foreign ministry said.

However, the visa freeze has since stayed and Washington has remained silent on the issue, leaving the South Sudanese citizens living and studying there at risk of deportation.

Edmund Yakani – the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO– expressed concern over recent U.S. foreign policy actions on South Sudan, while noting that Washington has played a vital role through the country’s journey to independence.

“We have seen recently a very harsh and hard position of the United States government on its foreign relations with the government of South Sudan, which started with restricting availability of visas to South Sudanese passport holders which has huge consequences on South Sudan population,” Yakani said.

“The friendship that we have traditionally as people of South Sudan and the people of United States should not be affected with the political disagreement between Juba and Washington DC.”

Yakani assessed that lack of trust among the political class in South Sudan may have disappointed the new administration of the United States.

The activist said he believes that the American people are still standing with the people of South Sudan and both countries to continue engagement on strengthening bilateral relations.

“We would like to appeal to Juba and Washington DC that they should enter into conversation that we have seen Juba initiating and we appreciate,” Yakani said.

“We have also seen the United States embracing the culture of dialogue by availing visas for our government officials to attend some of the international event of World Bank and IMF in the United States.”

South Sudan government has most recently apologized over the diplomatic spat caused by the deportation incident. Juba also announced it was sending a high-level delegation to the U.S. to ensure the “orderly, legal, and dignified” return of 137 nationals there.

