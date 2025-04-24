Dinka Malual-Misseriya-Rizeigat conference on cattle migration underway in NBGs

AWEIL, NBGS, (Eye Radio) – A three–day peace conference on seasonal cattle migration between the Dinka Malual and Sudanese Misseriya and Rizeigat tribes kicked off yesterday in Aweil East County in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

The annual conference aims to foster peace and stability between neighboring tribes along the South Sudan – Sudan border.

The initiative focuses on mitigating conflicts such as cattle theft and other livestock-related issues that typically arise during the dry season.

More than 100 delegates from the Dinka Malual and Misseriya are taking part in the conference that will also address conflicts by paying blood compensations for past killing incidents.

Opening the conference, Northern Bahr el Ghazal Governor Simon Ober Mawut notes that peaceful coexistence has existed for decades among the cattle-keeping communities of Dinka Malual, Misseriya, and Rizeigat.

“This is our peace. You will be here as brothers and not as Misseriya and Rizeigat. If we go with you now, we will find the Dinka Malual on your side, and if we go to Aweil today, we will find Rizeigat and Misseriya there as well,” Ober said.

“The chiefs and representatives spoke well that peaceful coexistence has existed since the time of our ancestors and we must be cohesive and continue with these close relations between us.”

On his part, Mohamed Abu El Gasim, the head of peace and peaceful coexistence on the side of Misseriya and Rizegat, says the conference will review laws regulating cattle migration.

“This relationship is a strong and old relationship. Now, we are in the process of reviewing all the laws so that we can work with it. If there are some mistakes or if we are not applying these laws correctly, then we will review them, amend them and peace will continue.”

“We came to confirm peace and peaceful coexistence with the border, now all the area’s leading to and from northern Sudan are completely safe and have a strong relationship.”

The conference is being held under the theme of “promoting peace and unity for peaceful coexistence among bordering communities.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



WBGs launches cholera vaccination campaign at Wau prison Previous Post