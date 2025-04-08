South Sudan grants sanctuary to U.S. deportee Makula Kintu

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – South Sudan government said Mr. Makula Kintu, a foreign national who was sent back to the United States after being deported to Juba by the Trump administration on April 6, has been granted permission to enter the country.

Mr. Kintu’s identity crisis and his use of South Sudanese travel documents under the name Nimeri Garang, have sparked confusion and a diplomatic standoff between Juba and Washington in the last three days.

Upon his arrival at Juba airport, South Sudanese immigration authorities determined that he was not a South Sudanese citizen – but rather from the Ema tribe in North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was then deported to the host country again – prompting Washington to accuse Juba of rejecting its citizens. Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded by revoking visas for all South Sudanese passport holders and halting the entry of new arrivals.

But Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Apuk Ayuel said Juba has made the decision to grant Mr. Kintu asylum in the “spirit of the existence of friendly relations” between South Sudan and the United States.

She added that the government has already instructed Juba International Airport authorizes to facilitate the arrival of Kintu into the country.

“In the of the existing friendly relations between South Sudan and the United States, the government of the Republic of South Sudan has decided to grant Mr. Makula Kintu permission to enter the country,” Ms. Ayuel said.

“In light of this decision, the government has instructed the relevant authorities at Juba International Airport to facilitate Mr. Kintu’s arrival as early as tomorrow.”

Ms. Ayuel said the government of South Sudan remains committed to facilitating the return of verified South Sudanese nationals who are scheduled for deportation from the United States.

