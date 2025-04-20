South Sudan to dispatch high-level delegation for dignified return of 137 nationals from U.S

South Sudan’s government has apologized over the deported Congolese man’s saga and announced it is sending a high-level delegation to the United States of America to ensure the “orderly, legal, and dignified” return of 137 South Sudanese nationals.

This decision comes following a statement issued by the office of Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The delegation, led by Finance Minister Dr. Marial Dongrin, Bank of South Sudan Governor Johnny Ohisa Damian, and Mr. Elia Costa Faustin, Director of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport, and Immigration, will work in close coordination with the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security.

The date for team’s departure has not been announced.

However, it’s primary mission is to ensure a smooth process for the return of the deportees, addressing concerns surrounding legal and dignified repatriation.

In light of recent controversy involving Congolese deportee Mr. Kintu Makula, South Sudan’s government expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing that internal measures have been taken to prevent similar occurrences.

“The government of the Republic of South Sudan takes full responsibility for addressing this matter with the seriousness and urgency it deserves,” the statement read.

South Sudan’s government also commended the Trump administration for enforcing its immigration policies and issued a formal apology for any inconvenience caused to the United States. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused to the United States of America and reaffirm our commitment to resolving this issue swiftly and cooperatively.”

The statement underscored President Salva Kiir’s dedication to fostering warm, constructive, and positive relations with the United States.

“H.E. President Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit remains committed to maintaining warm, constructive, and positive engagement with the United States in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, regional security, oil production, and strategic cooperation on critical minerals,” it noted.

South Sudan reiterated its pride in being a partner to the United States in securing access to strategic resources essential to both nations’ economies and national security.

“The people and government of South Sudan remain eternally grateful for the vital support of the United States in our struggle for independence and our ongoing efforts toward peace, stability, and development,” the statement concluded.

