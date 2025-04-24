24th April 2025
Upper Nile governor approves relief assessment visit to Ulang

Published: 9 hours ago

Upper Nile State Governor, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol. (File photo)

MALAKAL, (Eye Radio) – Upper Nile State Governor, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, has approved a planned humanitarian assessment mission to Ulang town, which has been heavily impacted by recent violence and mass displacement.

On April 17, 2025, the commander of the SSPDF’s 2nd Infantry Division announced that the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces had regained control of Ulang town, ending several years of SPLA-IO control.

In April, local authorities in Ulang say hundreds of people have been displaced due to intense fighting between the SSPDF and the White Army in Doma, including aerial bombardments in several areas.

The violence has resulted in multiple deaths and forced thousands from their homes, severely disrupting the livelihoods of communities across Ulang County.

Governor James Koang Chuol told Eye Radio on Wednesday, April 23, that his office has approved the request by a humanitarian organisation to carry out an assessment mission in Ulang.

The governor stated that the meeting was also attended by the state’s Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, which assured the delegation of improving conditions in the area.

“The road from Malakal to Ulang and Nasir is secure,” said Governor Koang. “Our forces are deployed along the route, and we are also coordinating with local chiefs to ensure the mission proceeds smoothly. We advised the team to display their flag clearly to help with identification and facilitate cooperation.”

The Governor further assured that river crossings would be safe and supported by local coordination. This marks a significant step toward restoring humanitarian access in areas recently impacted by conflict.

