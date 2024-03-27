University of Juba awards ICT students for developing AI innovations

The University of Juba has awarded students at the faculty of Information and Communication Technology for developing Artificial Intelligence models to solve societal problems.

This was in an event to showcase AI innovations among the students during the International AI Day on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Four students; Abraham Buok Deng, Ajang Moses, Akok Kiir and Christopher Adhiar, were announced as the first winners for creating an AI application for Number Plate detection.

The second position went to a group of three students – Kuol Jok Kuol, James Anyieth Yuoth and Michael who jointly developed Intelligent Crop Management AI model.

The third-place winner is Akuei Kuot Joseph for innovating Smart Door Access Control system, and fourth winners are Manyang Majok, Kuol Duot and Marko Ayok for coining Dangerous Animal Detection system.

Fifth-place winners are Emmanuel Scopas, Jale Bennie and Hana Montana, created a fire detection model that can be installed with CCTV in forests and houses for fire outbreak alerts, and timely response.

In a proxy testing, the students’ work achieved over 90 percent of efficacy and accuracy in performing their desired tasks.

Nyombe Benson, who presented the group work on Fire Detection AI explains the problem they tried to solve.

“The problem we are trying to solve is the risk of damaging a property. When we detect fire early, it might not cause a lot of damages,” he said.

“We can install this (fire detection system) in the forest so that when fire is stronger in the forest, it can be able to send alert to the concerned authorities so that, they can prevent the fire problem.”

Professor John Akec, the former Vice Chancellor of University of Juba, who initiated the program at the institution, said the world is currently investing in Artificial Intelligence to solve problems.

Akec said AI is an ideal for South Sudan and can help in agriculture through monitoring the amount of water, determining the right seeds to use, and the weather condition.

He added that AI can help in monitoring the natural resources, weather forecasting including spotting dangerous animals, their movement and the movement of locusts.

“Using AI, you will be able to exercise smart agriculture. If you are able to apply the right amount of water, the right amount of catalyst, you know the time where you need to cultivate and the weather condition.”

“If AI can help you do that, then AI contribute good security, so it is not something we can miss. As young country, we are going to follow what you call low carbon path to minimize resources, whether it is energy or use of water.”

“You can see AI can use it to monitor your natural resources, you can do weather forecasting including dangerous animals, movement of animal, movement of locust.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter