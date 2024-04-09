Activist calls for inclusion of disabled people in governance

A civil society activist has reiterated the call for the government to provide opportunities for persons with disabilities.



Yoal Gatkuoth, the Team Lead of Pan African Peace Markers emphasized that their voices are crucial in shaping the country’s governance system.

He says that the voices of persons with disabilities matter in issues that affect them.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday [April 8, 2024], Yoal stressed the importance of including persons with disabilities to create a peaceful and equitable society for everyone.

“When you give persons with disabilities a space in policies such as financial policies, governance policies, and even every system as well they must be part of it, this will give them a big advantage,” Yoal said.

“When it comes to inclusivity, bringing these people on the table, you cannot just tell them that we have this and that because, for example, a disabled person doesn’t have strength, you need their voice when its something benefiting them,” he said.

“I feel like when you have room for them it shapes society that is where we will have peace and equality.”

On Monday, the Community Initiative for Development Association engaged members of civil society organizations in their role of enhancing gender mainstreaming and social inclusion.

The CSOs were tasked with promoting gender equality, ensuring equal opportunities, and fostering social inclusion for sustainable development in South Sudan.

They were also urged to facilitate the participation of all members of society, including those facing forms of exclusion and discrimination, in the decision-making process.

Emmanuel Sebit Emmanuel, the Director of Talent Initiative for Development, echoed a similar call.

“Some of us grew up in societies where we have been mentored by women and today, we are here. We need to see that we have all these people together both men and women,” Emmanuel said.

“We have realized people with disabilities are always being excluded in this programming so it becomes quite challenging for us to address their needs,” he said.

“It is an important aspect for this workshop and particularly to look into this angle special with a civil society organization that when they are designing projects people with disabilities should be part of the program.

“If they are not people with a hearing impairment that they cannot hear but you know, if you have translators in place, sign language to interpreters in place, they are most likely to understand other than what these people are part of it and you find the contribute important things.”