9th April 2024
Kiir’s message to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

President Salva Kiir - Credit: Office of the President

President Salva Kiir extends his warmest wishes for a peaceful, joyous, and blessed Eid el-Fitr to all Muslims, both within and outside the country.

In a social media post from the Office of the President, he conveys his heartfelt greetings on this special occasion.

“On behalf of the government of the Republic of South Sudan and on behalf of my family, I would like to extend warmest wishes to our brothers and sisters of Islamic Faith in and outside the Republic of South Sudan on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid el-Fitr,” President Kiir said.

“As our Muslim community gathers with family and friends to celebrate and share the joy of Eid el-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan – a month of spiritual renewal and focus on faith, may we all remember to show compassion and charity to the less fortunate among us,” he said.

The government declared Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, April 9, 10, and 11, 2024, a public holiday to mark Eid el-Fitr.

