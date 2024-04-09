9th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   2 killed, 2 children abducted in Akobo 24 hours after Pibor-Jonglei sign deal

2 killed, 2 children abducted in Akobo 24 hours after Pibor-Jonglei sign deal

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 19 mins ago

Air view of Akobo town, Akobo County Headquarters - Courtesy

At least two people were killed and two children abducted in Akobo County of Jonglei State after a peace conference with neighbouring Greater Pibor concluded in the area on Sunday.

That’s according to the area commissioner, Puok Nyang Tutjiek.

The three-day peace conference held in Akob from Friday to Sunday resolved an end to all forms of violence between the neighbouring communities.

Facilitated by Peace Canal, a national nongovernmental organization, the grassroots dialogue brought together 44 participants including county commissioners, chiefs, youth and women representatives.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Commissioner Nyang said, unidentified criminals surfaced from the bush yesterdayv[Monday, April 8, 2024], shooting a man and a woman dead in Deng Jock Area.

The assailants also abducted two children.

“There was an incident yesterday [Monday, April 8, 2024], some criminal killed two people a man and a woman, and kidnapped two children from the Deng Jock area,” Puok said.

“This peace that we signed is for the people and what we are going to do according to the peace conference resolutions is that, if we arrest them we will take them to court and prison for killing people and kidnapping children according to peace and reconciliation resolutions,” he said.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba 1

Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2024

South Sudan Civil Society Forum ‘strongly’ condemns Kalisto’s arrest 2

South Sudan Civil Society Forum ‘strongly’ condemns Kalisto’s arrest

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2024

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium 3

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium

Published Thursday, April 4, 2024

US unsatisfied with South Sudan investigation into Allen’s death 4

US unsatisfied with South Sudan investigation into Allen’s death

Published Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF 5

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

2 killed, 2 children abducted in Akobo 24 hours after Pibor-Jonglei sign deal

Published 19 mins ago

Activist calls for inclusion of disabled people in governance

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir’s message to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Published 4 hours ago

Ifwotu farmers in Torit to get tractor services and fuel support

Published 20 hours ago

Jonglei, Pibor sign deal to end inter-communal violence

Published 20 hours ago

4 killed, Rumamer commissioner wounded in Agok shootout

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!