2 killed, 2 children abducted in Akobo 24 hours after Pibor-Jonglei sign deal

At least two people were killed and two children abducted in Akobo County of Jonglei State after a peace conference with neighbouring Greater Pibor concluded in the area on Sunday.

That’s according to the area commissioner, Puok Nyang Tutjiek.

The three-day peace conference held in Akob from Friday to Sunday resolved an end to all forms of violence between the neighbouring communities.

Facilitated by Peace Canal, a national nongovernmental organization, the grassroots dialogue brought together 44 participants including county commissioners, chiefs, youth and women representatives.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Commissioner Nyang said, unidentified criminals surfaced from the bush yesterdayv[Monday, April 8, 2024], shooting a man and a woman dead in Deng Jock Area.

The assailants also abducted two children.

“There was an incident yesterday [Monday, April 8, 2024], some criminal killed two people a man and a woman, and kidnapped two children from the Deng Jock area,” Puok said.

“This peace that we signed is for the people and what we are going to do according to the peace conference resolutions is that, if we arrest them we will take them to court and prison for killing people and kidnapping children according to peace and reconciliation resolutions,” he said.

