24th April 2023
Education | News

Abdelbagi to forcefully evict illegal occupants of school lands

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi speaking at the opening ceremony of National Secondary school Examination. March 20, 2023. | Abdelbagi/Facebook.

The Vice President for Service Cluster has issued a two-week ultimatum for illegal occupants of school lands to vacate the properties, after which he will authorize forceful eviction across the country.

Hussein Abdelbagi Akol said people have decided to remain in school lands despite repeated orders in the past three years.

He has given the school land-grabbers two weeks from Monday April 24, 2023 to vacate the properties.

Abdelbagi warns that he will be forced to “full might of the law” to evict them should they fail to comply with the peaceful evacuation orders.

He added that the impending directive will be applied to any occupant without fear or favor.

“Law enforcement agencies will fully be directed after the expiry of the given deadline to demolish buildings on the learning institutions across the country without fear or favor,” he said during a workshop on the status of schools on Monday.

“We should not favor anybody if you’re there living legally or illegally in the land of school you should evacuate even myself or Salva, all of us even Adil.”

Early this month, authorities in Lakes State demolished over about 400 houses around Rumbek Secondary School.

The exercise was met with resistance from the locals resulting in the death of one person and injuring of another.

 

 

 

 

