Ugandan minister vows to reform ‘deplorable’ prisons after jail

A Ugandan minister who spent days in jail at the infamous Luzira Prison after being arrested over corruption charges, has vowed to reform the condition in the facilities and the inmate’s lives.

Embattled State Minister for Planning Amos Lugoloobi was arrested in an ongoing investigation into the mismanagement of iron sheets meant for the Karamoja region.

Speaking during a thanksgiving occasion, Lugoloobi, who is out on bail, said he has learned of the appalling state of jail cells after his detention at a police headquarters and his remand to Luzira prison.

“I think God planned that as minister for Planning, I had to be arrested and subsequently remanded to Luzira prison so that I can witness the bad situation in jail and work towards improving prisoners’ lives,” he said according to Daily Monitor, a leading newspaper in Uganda.

“While in Luzira Prison, I had a conversation with some staff in my ministry, who had come to visit me, about the need to improve conditions in prisons. I want to tell you that we have started on this task,” he added.

Lugoloobi who is also a lawmaker said he is now aware of the deplorable conditions in prison cells.

“As a minister for Planning, I am going to engage responsible officials to ensure that the conditions are improved.”

The Minister spent three days at Kira Police Division headquarters and in Luzira prison after his arrest in connection with the mismanagement of iron sheets, Monitor reports.

He was last week arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court presided over by the acting Principal Senior Grade One Magistrate, Mr. Ebert Asiimwe.

He was charged with two counts of dealing with suspect property contrary to Sections 21A of the Anti-Corruption Act (as amended). He denied the charges.

According to the Ugandan news agency, Lugoloobi admitted to receiving 300 iron sheets from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), and said he used them to roof a goats’ shed on his farm in Kayunga District.

He also said he decided to pluck the sheets he called “evil” off the structure after the public condemned the officials for sharing the iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of the Karamoja Sub-region.

Two other ministers, State Minister for Karamoja Affairs Agness Nandutu and her senior colleague in the ministry Goretti Kituti, have been charged before the Anti-Corruption Court. Ms. Nandutu is on remand in Luzira prison while Kitutu is out on bail.

