Four thugs on trial for killing teenager with panga in Jebel Dinka

The Juvenile court in Juba on Tuesday indicted four gang members on charges of culpable homicide in the death of a young man in Juba two years ago.

Culprits Nyieth Kon, Dut Aping Paul, Ayom Santino Akech, and Awiej Ajoe Dut were charged with killing 18-year-old Yen Mach Nabil at Jebel Dinka market.

According to Judge Francis Amum Awin, the accused are members of a notorious gang group known as the Best Rich Gangs.

The judge says the prime suspect, who is also the leader of BRG, Nyieth Kon attacked the deceased Yen Mach Nabil, a rival gang member at Jebel Dinka market.

The late Mach, affiliated with the so-called One Blood Group in Jebel Yesua, was accused by the offender of having had sex with the wife of another man.

The quarrel led to a deadly gang fight, where the deceased was slayed with a panga.

He died in July 2020 due to severe head injuries.

The police then arrested 7 people from both side of the fighting.

In his ruling, the judge Francis Amum indicted four youth on charges of homicide in accordance with section 210 of the Penal Code Act 2008.

“The accused persons Nyieeth kon, Dut Aping Paul, Ayom Santino Akech, and Awiej Ajoe Dut are thereby charged for culpable homicide in contravention of section 110 penal act 2008,” reads the judge’s statement.

Amum advised the accused of the right to appeal against the ruling within 15 days.

The court also freed three teenagers after the prosecution failed to provide evidence against them.

Juan Franko Joseph and Khamis Marko Ngor, Malith Makui Paul were acquitted and their charges dismissed.

Section 210 of the South Sudan 2008 Penal Act says whoever causes the death to a person by any negligible mean, commits the offense of culpable homicide, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for life or for any lesser term or with a fine or with both. Jurisdiction of juvenile court.

