27th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Four thugs on trial for killing teenager with panga in Jebel Dinka

Four thugs on trial for killing teenager with panga in Jebel Dinka

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Man in handcuffs - Courtesy

The Juvenile court in Juba on Tuesday indicted four gang members on charges of culpable homicide in the death of a young man in Juba two years ago.

Culprits Nyieth Kon, Dut Aping Paul, Ayom Santino Akech, and Awiej Ajoe Dut were charged with killing 18-year-old Yen Mach Nabil at Jebel Dinka market.

According to Judge Francis Amum Awin, the accused are members of a notorious gang group known as the Best Rich Gangs.

The judge says the prime suspect, who is also the leader of BRG, Nyieth Kon attacked the deceased Yen Mach Nabil, a rival gang member at Jebel Dinka market.

The late Mach, affiliated with the so-called One Blood Group in Jebel Yesua, was accused by the offender of having had sex with the wife of another man.

The quarrel led to a deadly gang fight, where the deceased was slayed with a panga.

He died in July 2020 due to severe head injuries.

The police then arrested 7 people from both side of the fighting.

In his ruling, the judge Francis Amum indicted four youth on charges of homicide in accordance with section 210 of the Penal Code Act 2008.

“The accused persons Nyieeth kon, Dut Aping Paul, Ayom Santino Akech, and Awiej Ajoe Dut are thereby charged for culpable homicide in contravention of section 110 penal act 2008,” reads the judge’s statement.

Amum advised the accused of the right to appeal against the ruling within 15 days.

The court also freed three teenagers after the prosecution failed to provide evidence against them.

Juan Franko Joseph and Khamis Marko Ngor, Malith Makui Paul were acquitted and their charges dismissed.

Section 210 of the South Sudan 2008 Penal Act says whoever causes the death to a person by any negligible mean, commits the offense of culpable homicide, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for life or for any lesser term or with a fine or with both. Jurisdiction of juvenile court.

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living 1

Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members 2

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging 3

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging

Published Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation 4

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate 5

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UPDATE: death toll from Mayom ambush rises to 19

Published 19 mins ago

Wives of detained Rumbek teachers cry out for their release

Published 1 hour ago

13,000 returnees in dire need of food aid in Akobo County.

Published 2 hours ago

Four thugs on trial for killing teenager with panga in Jebel Dinka

Published 4 hours ago

6 Rumbek teachers transferred to state main prison after a month in detention,

Published 7 hours ago

Dozens feared dead as rebel forces waylaid army convoy in Mayom

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.