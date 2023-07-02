3rd July 2023
5 killed by raiders in Warrap’s Twic County – says official

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

An official in Warrap State says five people were killed and three others wounded during a cattle-related attack on Aweng Payam of Twic County on Sunday morning.

Warrap State Information Minister Wol Mayom said the armed men believed to be from Mayom County also raided an unspecified number of cattle.

The minister did not disclose the identity of the victims.

Speaking to Eye Radio from Kuajok, Wol said security forces and local youth tried to pursue the cattle raiders but failed.

“The attack on Aweng payam of Twic County in Warrap State killed five people killed and wounded three wounded and an uncounted number of cattle has been raided,” he narrated.

“They were followed but since our youth have been disarmed, they could not rescue or retrieve the looted cattle so the armed youth are suspected to come from Mayom of Unity state.”

Unity State government spokesperson David Gai Jiecjor could not respond to Eye Radio’s request for comment on the situation.

Minister Wol further calls for peace and calm at the border, while underscoring that this is not the first time such incidents occur between the neighboring states.

 

 

 

 

 

