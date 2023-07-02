3rd July 2023
South Sudan bishops ‘deeply concerned’ about Sudan war

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 12 hours ago

Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba Stephen Ameyu speaks at a news conference. June 30, 2023. | Photo: Charles Wote/Eye Radio.

South Sudan Catholic Bishops say they are “deeply concerned about the conflict in Sudan and urge the warring parties to negotiate peace and end civilians suffering.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since April 15 after a power struggle between the country’s most powerful leaders erupted into a vicious war.

The fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has since killed thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.

On Friday, eight South Sudanese Catholic Bishops issued a joint statement expressing deep concerns about the situation as bitter fighting enters its third month.

In a letter addressed to the governments of South Sudan, Sudan, and the International Community, the clerics call for prayers for peace and international pressure on the Sudanese warring parties.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in Sudan. Because of the war, we see that human rights have been violated,” said Stephen Ameyu Martin, the Metropolitan Catholic Bishop of Juba, on behalf of the religious leaders.

“There are a lot of killings, looting and raping, destruction of hospitals, and several infrastructures such as the source of water, food, and electricity which are important to people.”

“As a Church, we are in solidarity with our brothers the bishops, and the faithful in Sudan.”

“As we experience this setback, we must pray for peace and tranquility, but we also urge the international community to pressure the warring parties in order to bring peace.”

 

3rd July 2023

