3 women abducted in Jonglei’s Duk County

A local official in Duk County, Jonglei State says three women have been abducted and a man escaped after falling into an ambush along Poktap – Panyagor road on Saturday.

Sebit Philip Mol, Duk County Information Director, said the four were taken captive in the afternoon of August 12, near Wernyol village.

‘There were four people going to Panyagor but they left from Poktap Panyagor in an area closer to Wernyol, they fall into an ambush,” Mol told Eye Radio.

He said the county authorities learned about the incident after one of the abductees escaped from the assailants.

Mol blamed perpetrators suspected to be from the Pibor Administrative Area for carrying out the attack.

“So, the moment they reached that point, they were abducted by the criminals from the Pibor Administrative area which is the incident which has happened.”

“One of the four abductees has escaped from those criminals. He came back and informed the people that there were people abducted.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, Pibor’s Information Minister Abraham Kelang, said they are not aware of the incident.

“We didn’t hear that and even government authority from Jonglei didn’t call us so that is why we don’t have any information about that.”

The incident occurred only a week after a man was shot dead in the same area, and thirteen children were abducted in neighboring Nyirol County.

