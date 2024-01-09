2024 could be warmer than 2023, warns climate scientists

The year 2024 could be warmer than 2023 – as some of the record ocean surface heat escapes into the atmosphere – although the “weird” behavior of the current El Niño means it’s hard to be sure, Dr Hausfather says.

The year 2023, according to a BBC report, has been confirmed as the warmest on record, driven by human-caused climate change and boosted by the natural El Niño weather event.