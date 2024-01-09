9th January 2024
NBS education ministry to address salary discrepancies affecting teachers

NBS education ministry to address salary discrepancies affecting teachers

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 4 hours ago

Santino Bol Akot, the Director General of the State Ministry of General Education and Instruction - Courtesy

An education official in Northern Bar el Ghazal says the state government is making a follow-up with the national government on the recent discrepancies in the payment of teachers’ salaries.

Last week, some teachers complained that their salaries were deducted by about 20,000 South Sudanese pounds.

When contacted by Eye Radio today, Santino Bol Akot, the Director General of the State Ministry of General Education and Instruction, acknowledged the complaints.

However, he said, the teachers were paid using the pay sheet from the National Ministry of General Education rather than the structure from the National Ministry of Labor and Public Service.

While other civil servants were paid based on a grading from the National Ministry of Labor and Public Service, causing the payment differences.

Minister Bol says a committee is currently following up with the national salary committee to ensure the balance of the teachers is cleared.

“What brought these problems is the structure we have used and the other structure with the other government institution,” said Minister Bol.

“We do not know in the beginning that there were different between their pay sheet and the pay sheet from other ministries, because we were the first people to be paid but later on when the committee walk to other ministries we realized that there were different grade,” he said.

“The Director for administration is now making follow up with the committee to pay the balance according to the calculation we made to see the differences, because we have to apply the short comings from the labour.”

