9th April 2024
You are here: Home  |  News   |   Sudanese community leader in NBS commends State’s hospitality

Sudanese community leader in NBS commends State’s hospitality

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Mohamed Jidu, Sudanese Community leader in Aweil - Courtesy

A Sudanese Community leader in Aweil praised Northern Bahr el Ghazal as a welcoming state that embraces foreigners with open arms.

Mohamed Jidu says the state sets an example in South Sudan and Africa as a whole in promoting social coexistence among different communities.

According to Jidu, South Sudanese and nationals from the neighbouring countries there, are living in harmony with one another regardless of their origins or religions.

He says they feel South Sudan is now a home to them.

“I swear by God, Northern Bahr el Ghazal state sets an example not only in South Sudan but possibly across Africa due to its exceptional social harmony,” Jidu said.

“Here, there’s no difference between Christians and Muslims, Sudanese and South Sudanese, Somalis and South Sudanese, or Ugandans and South Sudanese,” he said.

“We don’t view ourselves as foreigners; South Sudan is our home country.”

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State has accommodated a large number of Sudanese traders refugees and other African nationalities since 2011.

Last year in March, a UN specialist in East and Horn of Africa commended the government for opening the door for citizens in the region to work in South Sudan.

Tatiana Hadjiemmanuel, the Senior Regional Thematic Specialist in Labour Mobility and Social Inclusion at the IOM Regional Office for the East and Horn of Africa based in Nairobi said, her office had received positive feedback from migrant workers in South Sudan.

She added that the government of South Sudan was making a very good effort to integrate and also to simulate people within South Sudan, describing it as a model in the region.

