14th August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   15-year-old boy killed by falling truck in Torit

15-year-old boy killed by falling truck in Torit

Author: Madrama James | Published: 3 hours ago

Truck that overturned in Torit town. (Selector Izoology)

A 15-year-old boy was crushed to death after a heavy truck loaded with metal scraps overturned in Torit town in Eastern Equatoria State on Sunday, according to the police.

Second Lieutenant Adam Satiro Emmanuel, Crime Officer at Torit Traffic Police said the victim, John Okulang, a pupil of Hileu Orphanage school, was killed in the car crash at around 12 PM.

Lieutenant Satiro said the heavy truck overturned while reversing to dodge potholes in the Hai Carton area.

According to him, the incident was indirectly caused by bad roads and the absence of an assistant driver to direct the vehicle packing.

He however says further investigation has been launched to ascertain more details.

“A heavy truck loaded with metallic scraps, tried to dodge potholes but the vehicle ended up coming backward, yet there were three teenagers passing behind the vehicle, one was on the right and two were on the left side of the road,” he narrated.

“So, the heavy truck overturned killing one teenager instantly, but the other two teenagers escaped. The deceased is identified as John Okulang a 15-year-old boy. Lotuho by tribe residing within Hai-Carton here. Schooling at Hileu Orphanage School.”

Mr. Satiro said such gruesome incidents are rare in the state. But he advises heavy truck drivers to hire assistant drivers or conductors and be vigilant about pedestrians.

“They (driver) should be very vigilant while driving in the narrow space of the road. Especially these heavy trucks, they need to have someone directing them from behind while reversing.”

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S. Sudanese students in Ethiopia’s Amhara region seek evacuation 1

S. Sudanese students in Ethiopia’s Amhara region seek evacuation

Published Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Ethiopian army pushes back militiamen in Gondar, Lalibela – Reuters 2

Ethiopian army pushes back militiamen in Gondar, Lalibela – Reuters

Published Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Kenyan woman handed 10 years in jail for cocaine smuggling 3

Kenyan woman handed 10 years in jail for cocaine smuggling

Published Saturday, August 12, 2023

Finance Minister Baak vows economic reforms, discourages buying V8s 4

Finance Minister Baak vows economic reforms, discourages buying V8s

Published Monday, August 7, 2023

Netizens’ views: Taban Deng top Kiir’s running mate list 5

Netizens’ views: Taban Deng top Kiir’s running mate list

Published Monday, August 7, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NilePet to form football, other sports clubs

Published 38 mins ago

3 women abducted in Jonglei’s Duk County

Published 1 hour ago

Fighting intensifies in Sudan’s Darfur region

Published 2 hours ago

15-year-old boy killed by falling truck in Torit

Published 3 hours ago

Vatican Secretary of State Parolin arrives in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Gola Boyoi leadership to step down in December 2023

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!