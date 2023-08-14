14th August 2023
Vatican Secretary of State Parolin arrives in Juba

Author : | Published: 3 hours ago

Vatican Secretary of State arrives in Juba. (Catholic Radio Network).

Vatican Secretary of State His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin landed at Juba International Airport on Monday morning, for a three-day visit to South Sudan.

Cardinal was received by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng, as well as church leaders and senior government officials.

He will visit the Malakal Diocese to see the condition of the refugees and returnees who were displaced by the war in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Cardinal-elect Stephen Ameyu Martin announced on Saturday that the Vatican official will visit some senior clergymen including Cardinal Gabriel Zubeir, and plant some trees at St. Theresa Cathedral.

Ameyu also told the media that Cardinal Parolin will wine up his South Sudan trip with a visit to Rumbek Diocese.

The visit of Cardinal Parolin, the second highest-ranking Vatican official after Pope Francis, has upon his request, been treated privately with very few clergymen and women receiving him at the airport.

Cardinal Parolin was in Angola on Saturday, where he was ordained Archbishop-elect.

