13 teachers graduate from Maridi Training Institute

About 13 teachers have graduated from a two-year literacy program at Maridi National Teachers Training Institute in Western Equatoria State.

Jackson Wilson, the principal of the teachers training institute says the graduating teachers will provide quality education services in their respective areas.

Speaking on state-owned television – SSBC, he said the initiative will boost the performance of primary and secondary school teachers.

“Today’s graduation has come at the right time when the country is in need of professional teachers. We are very confident that they will cover the position and provide quality education services.”

According to reports, many teachers in South Sudan are poorly paid resulting in many skilled staff abandoning the profession for better jobs.

This has reportedly resulted in schools hiring primary and secondary school leavers with limited proficiency in English – the language of instruction.

Speaking at the event, Western Equatoria State Governor Alfred Futuyo called on the national government to support the education and health systems in the country.

“My message starts to the national and state governments, let us look after teachers and doctors because if heath is not good, meaning life will not be good and if education is not good meaning the country will not move forward,’ the governor said.

On her part, the Minister of General Education and Instructions Awut Deng Achuil says there is a need to strengthen the education system through consolidation of the capacity of teachers.

“Education system in our country needs to be strengthened. Therefore, our big mission now is to strengthen the capacity of teachers across the country.”

“Most importantly, your government is working hard to improve the working condition of teachers we will renovate this institute and provide it with modern facilities to able to train our teachers”.

The graduated batch is the first at the institute since 2005.

