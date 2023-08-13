Activist Yakani scoops another international award

The Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmund Yakani is the recipient of the 2023 Global Well-Respected CEOs Award, he has disclosed.

Yakani says he has been notified about the recognition by the Business Executive Media Group which operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

He told Eye Radio the scheme has been designed to identify and publicly recognize corporate or institutional chief executives from all over the world and is categorized into various sectors and regions of the world.

Edmond Yakani is awarded for his work in capacity building.

The nomination is reportedly done by a panel of international experts and considers high respect for performance and conduct.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Sunday, the activist said he appreciates the award, adding that he dedicates it to South Sudanese working in the area of capacity building.

“As the CEO of CEPO, I would like to dedicate this award to every South Sudanese wherever they are, who are struggling to gain and provide capacity to make sure that what we are doing is defined by professionalism and quality,” he said.

“I would like to tell every South Sudanese, if you’re struggling to gain capacity or provide capacity to others keep on doing that, and it is what contributes to world development or development of the society of South Sudan.”

Once received, the award will be Yakani’s second after his 2022 recognition as one of Africa’s Outstanding Professionals.

The Business Executive Media Group is a publishing, special events organizing, public policy advocacy, and private enterprise promotion and facilitation group of companies.

It is headquartered in Accra Ghana and has registered fully-fledged subsidiaries in Abuja Nigeria and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Group also has representation in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and Canada.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



13 teachers graduate from Maridi Training Institute Previous Post