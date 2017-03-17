Nimule police officer detained over alleged defilement

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in Nimule, the Commissioner of Pageri County, Imatong state has said.

Emilio Igga said the young girl was “found at a lodge unconscious” on Wednesday morning.

He told Eye Radio that the girl has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“To defile a young girl is an abuse of law and order,” Mr Igga condemned the act.

He urged the parents not to allow their children move around unaccompanied in an attempt to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the area.

The accused, only identified as Chol, is a lieutenant colonel. He’s holding a position at the border town, according to the county commissioner.

Crime of defilement is punishable by death penalty, according to South Sudan laws.