Imatong governor bodyguard shot dead

The Governor of Imatong State says his bodyguard was shot dead by armed men in Torit over the weekend.

Tobiolo Alberio said the motive of the killing of the bodyguard, whose identity has been withheld, is not clear.

“We are still depending on security report and up to now, they did not brief us on who did the killing and why was this young man killed,” he told Eye Radio.

Mr Alberio told Eye that the investigation into the incident is underway.

“The investigation will provide us with the right information of who did it and when he is apprehended, and then he will be the right person to be asked, why do you do this,” he added.

The governor described his bodyguard as “a good man, a very quiet man who had no any dispute with anybody”.

There have been reports of killing in Torit town. Recently, three people were killed in Torit in separate incidents, including the son of the town mayor.