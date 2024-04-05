Zakayo: We received enough money for holding elections

The Chairperson of Political Parties Council (PPC) said the three electoral institutions have resourced with sufficient funding necessary for the conduct of elections in December 2024.

The institutions are National Constitutional Review Commission, National Elections Commission, and the Political Parties’ Council.

President Salva Kiir restructured the electoral bodies leaderships in November last year, as outlined in the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

However, the institutions struggled with lack of finance to carry out their duties and some of them, including the National Elections Commission, could not even pay rent arrears for their offices.

PPC Chairperson, James Akol Zakayo now said the electoral institution have been availed resources.

Zakayo did not mention how much money that the bodies have secured and where the resources were coming from.

“We all know that in December 2024 there will be elections, electoral institutions have been availed sufficient resources necessary for elections, among them is Political Parties Council,” he said.

Zakayo made the announcement the validation of the code of conduct for political parties’ and members of political parties in the country in Juba on Thursday.

“We have the necessary resources that you people need to be able to go for elections. This is an official statement from me that we have been resourced.”

“We have been given necessary resources that are meant for the elections. We have started the registration of political parties and at the same time we are going to do it differently.”

Zakayo further said the Political Parties’ Council will use electronic system of enrolment of members of the political parties.

This according to him, will reduce malpractices and discourage members from random defection from one party to another.

“This time the registration is going to be more advanced, and we are using an electronic system of enrolment of members of the political parties. We have the Demo already and it can run the enrolment and create a platform for each and every party.”

“Every party will have access to our server. So, you will know the number of your members, and you know where they are drawn from, from which state and you see the gender representation, you also see the age, the demographic data will all be captured.”

“So, this one will take us time to reach to that level, but we are there, and we are ready to implement it. The most important thing that this system will do, it will reduce swapping of members of parties moving from one party to another.”

The Political Parties Council is mandated to register, monitor, regulate, and de-register political parties.

The other functions of the Council are to issue certificates of registration to political parties, maintain records of registered political parties, and administer the Political Parties Fund.

