Family of teenager slain along Warrap, Abyei road demands justice

The family of a teenage boy who was kidnapped and killed by armed men along Warrap-Abyei road on Sunday is calling for justice.

14-year- old Deng Kuol Duper was reportedly killed by kidnappers after a-200,000 pounds ransom was paid for his release.

According to his father, Kuol Duper Malok, Deng was traveling to Abyei from Warap when they felt into an ambush last week.

Malok said the unidentified armed men then abducted his son and other boys including their driver at Madau area along the border between Warap and Abyei.

The captors reportedly phoned his mother on Sunday and demanded for a ransom in order to free him.

Kuol said he paid the money, but his son got killed.

“He was a young child who is unaware of the problems that are the country is facing. He had just completed his primary exams,” he said.

According to him, the son’s body was discovered on Monday by the military in the area after they reported the case.

Kuol Duper Malok said he wants nothing else, but justice to his deceased son.

”I am requesting to the government to arrest these criminals and punish them according to the law so that no one else repeats this act,”

“I gave birth to this child for the sake of this country and I am sure that if he had lived, he would have had something to do in this country, not for me.”

In recent years, Eye Radio reported several incidents of kidnapping in the country.

The latest incident is the third case since 2020 when some armed men demanded 9 million South Sudanese Pounds after killing two traders and kidnapping others along the Juba-Nimule highway.

In December, 2019 a soldier and two civilians who were allegedly kidnapped by Congolese army in Gbudue State after their family paid a ransom of $ 1,600.

