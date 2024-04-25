Lawyers body schedules election to 29th May

South Sudan Bar Association’s elections committee has scheduled its long-awaited election for the positions of president, deputy and secretary general to May 29, 2024.

Nearly 2,000 licensed lawyers are expected to go for polls to elect a new leadership whose tenure is three years.

The bar association has been in crisis over the last few years, with several factions led by different people claiming legitimacy.

A Supreme Court ruling on 20 March resolved the legal concerns, dissolved the former Bar Associations, and provided a roadmap for the conduct of credible, free, and fair elections for the South Sudan Bar Association.

“We are announcing the commencement of the work of the South Sudan Bar Association committee,” said Justice Kulang Jerboam Macuor, the chairperson of the elections committee.

Mr. Macuor was speaking to the media during a press conference in Juba on Thursday.

“The elections committee was formed by an order by the Supreme Court on March 20, 2024. We are mandated to oversee the election of President of the Bar Association, Vice President and the Secretary General.”

“The election comprises two members from the judiciary, two from the ministry of justice, and four lawyers. This press conference is to announce the official timetable of the Bar Association.”

