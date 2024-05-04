GPAA condemns native raiders for deadly attack in Kapoeta East

Authorities of Greater Pibor have condemned the recent attack by armed youth from their area on Kapoeta East County of Eastern Equatoria State that left 32 dead.

According to lawmakers from Eastern Equatoria State at the national legislative assembly, 26 others were wounded and nearly one hundred – mainly women and children were abducted in the 23rd April – raid on Kauto Payam.

The raiders reported made away with 16,877 heads of cattle and 6,853 goats and sheep.

In a statement dated May 2nd, obtained by Eye Radio, the government of greater Pibor Administrative Area expressed disappointment over the attack it describes as “wrong decision” by the youth.

GPAA Minister of Information, Abraham kelang confirmed that the recent cattle raid claimed several lives in Kauto.

“The government of Greater Pibor administrative area expressed disappointment and condemned in the strongest term possible the armed cattle raiders for their wrong decision made on 23rd of April to attack Kauto Payam of Kapoeta East County , Eastern Equatoria State.

He added that Pibor administration under the leadership of Gola Boyoi conveyed his condolences to families of the victims and the government of Eastern Equatoria State over the fatal incident.

‘The leadership of Greater Pibor Administrative area led by H.E Gola Boyoi Gola expresseD his heartfelt condolences to the beloved communities, families of the victims and the government of eastern Equatoria on the recent cattle raid which claimed several lives in kauto, ” Kelang read out a government statement to Eye Radio on Saturday.

However, Eastern Equatoria State MPs have appealed to the national government to pursue and apprehend the culprits to face justice.

They also called on the UN Mission in South Sudan to intervene and provide humanitarian assistance to the affected people in Kauto.

When asked what the Government of Greater Pibor Administrative Area has done towards the incident, spokesperson Kelang said, the leadership would take swift stiff action to recover the looted animals, and hold the perpetrators accountable.

“The authority of GPAA is shocked and dismayed by the recent attack, and it will apply all necessary power to take swift action against those found to be accomplice in Kauto cattle raid on 23rd April 2024″

“Children and women who were abducted will be recovered and handed over to the government of Easter Equatoria State to reunite with their biological parents, ” he added.

