4th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | States   |   GPAA condemns native raiders for deadly attack in Kapoeta East

GPAA condemns native raiders for deadly attack in Kapoeta East

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 2 hours ago

Armed youth walk through a village in South Sudan’s Pibor region. Photo: AFP

Authorities of Greater Pibor have condemned the recent attack by armed youth from their area on Kapoeta East County of Eastern Equatoria State that left 32 dead.

According to lawmakers from Eastern Equatoria State at the national legislative assembly, 26 others were wounded and nearly one hundred – mainly women and children were abducted in the 23rd April – raid on Kauto Payam.

The raiders reported made away with 16,877 heads of cattle and 6,853 goats and sheep.

In a statement dated May 2nd, obtained by Eye Radio, the government of greater Pibor Administrative Area expressed disappointment over the attack it describes as “wrong decision” by the youth.

GPAA Minister of Information, Abraham kelang confirmed that the recent cattle raid claimed several lives in Kauto.

“The government of Greater Pibor administrative  area expressed disappointment and condemned in the strongest term possible the armed cattle raiders for their wrong  decision made on 23rd  of April  to attack Kauto Payam  of Kapoeta East County , Eastern Equatoria State.

He added that Pibor administration under the  leadership of Gola Boyoi conveyed his condolences to families of the victims and the government of Eastern Equatoria State over the fatal incident.

‘The leadership of Greater Pibor Administrative area led by H.E Gola Boyoi Gola expresseD his  heartfelt condolences  to the beloved communities, families of the victims and the government of eastern Equatoria  on the recent cattle raid which claimed several lives in kauto, ” Kelang read out a government statement to Eye Radio on Saturday.

However, Eastern Equatoria State MPs have appealed to the national government to pursue and apprehend the culprits to face justice.

They also called on the UN Mission in South Sudan to intervene and provide humanitarian assistance to the affected people in Kauto.

When asked what the Government of Greater Pibor Administrative Area has done towards the incident, spokesperson Kelang said, the leadership would take swift stiff action to recover the looted animals, and hold the perpetrators accountable.

“The authority of GPAA is shocked and dismayed by the recent attack, and it will apply all necessary power to take swift action against those found to be accomplice in Kauto cattle raid on 23rd April 2024″

“Children and women who were abducted will be recovered and handed over to the government of Easter Equatoria State to reunite with their biological parents, ” he added.

 

Popular Stories
EAC central bank governors meet in Juba amid single currency hints 1

EAC central bank governors meet in Juba amid single currency hints

Published Monday, April 29, 2024

Parties reviewing peace roadmap for Kiir, Machar to decide 2

Parties reviewing peace roadmap for Kiir, Machar to decide

Published Sunday, April 28, 2024

Gov’t agrees $13B UAE loan for 20 years of crude oil: Report 3

Gov’t agrees $13B UAE loan for 20 years of crude oil: Report

Published Monday, April 29, 2024

Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel 4

Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel

Published Tuesday, April 30, 2024

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress 5

S. Sudan to experience another week of heat stress

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ex-health official Dr Gai to spearhead peace mission to Bahr el Ghazal region

Published 33 mins ago

Kiir removes his executive director, appoints envoy Juach as successor

Published 1 hour ago

GPAA condemns native raiders for deadly attack in Kapoeta East

Published 2 hours ago

Soldier arrested in Lainya for shooting wife

Published 2 hours ago

National Cabinet approves recovery of grabbed public school lands

Published 4 hours ago

NUF phase two training due soon as Machar submits list of forces

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!