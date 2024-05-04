4th May 2024
Governance | National News | News

Soldier arrested in Lainya for shooting wife

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 35 mins ago

An SSPDF soldier has been arrested after allegedly shooting and wounding his wife in Limbe Boma of Lainya County a week ago, according to the area authorities.

According to the victims’ uncle, Arkangelo Kur who holds the rank of Lieutenant in the military shot his nice six times at a close-range last Saturday, in Limbe Boma where the couple had disagreed over a family issue.

20-year-old Viola Monday Jacob is currently nursing bullet wounds in both limbs and arms.

She was first taken to Yei hospital before being transferred to the Giyada Military Hospital in Juba.

Chaplain Nemaya, who is an uncle to the victims said, after the incident, Viola’s husband was left wandering at the army Barracks in Limbe Boma, and was not arrested.

When contacted, Lainya County Commissioners Emmanuel Khamis confirmed the incident.

“This lady was shot in Limbe not Laniya because Lainya is the different village, and the husband is arrested now,” he said.

Experts say Gender-based violence (GBV) is one of the most critical threats to the protection and well-being of women in South Sudan.

 

4th May 2024

