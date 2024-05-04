4th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   NUF phase two training due soon as Machar submits list of forces

NUF phase two training due soon as Machar submits list of forces

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 19 mins ago

FVP presents list of forces for 2nd phase of NUF training and redeployment|Photo|Courtesy

The training of phase two of the necessary unified forces is expected to commence in two week-time as First Deputy Dr Riek Machar submitted the list of SPLA-IO forces on Friday, according to Presidential Security Advisor.

President Salva Kiir and his first deputy reached the decisions during a close door meeting  Friday.

Today (Friday), we agreed upon the start of the second phase of training the unified forces. the leader of the opposition forces had delivered their lists which were presented to the President of the Republic,” said Tut Gatluak the Chairperson of the National Transitional Committee,.

Gatluak who is also the Presidential Security Advisor said;  The forces of the second phase will enter the camps two weeks from today, according to the President’s directives, and they will be trained and distributed according to the agreement of the military leadership.”

The Presidential Advisor added that both parties are committed to implementing the key provisions of the peace agreement to achieve sustainable peace and stability in the country.

The unity government has so fate graduated over 53, 000 of the unified forces, but only about 7% percent of them,a counting for over 4000 have been redeployed, according to the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC).

The announcement to start the training and deployment of the second phase of unified forces comes weeks after the UN Secretary Generla, US government and the peace monitoring body,  R-JMEC called for speady implementation of the peace agreement.

They stressed the importance of provision of security to guarantee the conduct of , free, fair, transparent, credible and peaceful democratic elections at the end of the transitional period.

 

Popular Stories
EAC central bank governors meet in Juba amid single currency hints 1

EAC central bank governors meet in Juba amid single currency hints

Published Monday, April 29, 2024

Juba public clinic treats 150-200 Red Eye patients daily -official 2

Juba public clinic treats 150-200 Red Eye patients daily -official

Published Saturday, April 27, 2024

Parties reviewing peace roadmap for Kiir, Machar to decide 3

Parties reviewing peace roadmap for Kiir, Machar to decide

Published Sunday, April 28, 2024

Gov’t agrees $13B UAE loan for 20 years of crude oil: Report 4

Gov’t agrees $13B UAE loan for 20 years of crude oil: Report

Published Monday, April 29, 2024

Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel 5

Kalisto’s lawyer allegedly threatened by security personnel

Published Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NUF phase two training due soon as Machar submits list of forces

Published 19 mins ago

Govt orders tax exemption on donors, UN agencies with limitations

Published 18 hours ago

Nunu condemns violence in Tombura, calls for calm and aid

Published 18 hours ago

Stakeholders urged to back media on climate reporting

Published 18 hours ago

ICRC encourages govt to provide healthcare, water to its people

Published 19 hours ago

VP Igga launches construction of Nimule Dry Port

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!