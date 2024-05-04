Kiir removes his executive director, appoints envoy Juach as successor

President Salva Kiir on Friday relieved the Executive Director in his office, Kiir Yor Lual, and his private secretary, Bang Wieu in a Republican Decree read on the state-run TV, SSBC.

In a simila decree, Kiir replaced Yor with South Sudan’s Ambassador to Uganda, Simon Juach Deng, as Executive Director and Wieu with Atak Santino Majak as the new private secretary.

Ex-director Yor, a former commissioner of Aweil East County was appointed to the President’s office in May, 2023 when he replaced James Deng Wal who previously held the office.

His successor, Simon Juach Deng was South Sudan’s Ambassador to Uganda since October, 2022, when he replaced Simon Duku Michael.

