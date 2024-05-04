National Cabinet approves recovery of grabbed public school lands

The national cabinet has approved the demolition of illegally constructed buildings on school premises and the return of grabbed learning space to Ministry of General Education and Instruction.

The cabinet reached the decision on Friday after the Minister of General Education and Instruction Awut Deng Achuil presented a memo, demanding the return of grabbed public-school lands to the ministry .

The purpose of this memo was to request the council of ministers to approve the demolition of illegally constructed buildings on the public schools’ lands and the return of the lands to the Ministry of Education and Instruction,” said Jacob Korok, the Deputy Minister of Information.

Korok said the cabinet also banned the sale of public-school land and approved recommendations including the handing over of lands of other ministries that have been are occupied.

“Also, they ( Ministries of General Education and Health) requested the Council of Ministers to ban state authorities on sell of school lands and hold the private business who grab the land accountable.”

“So the resolution was unanimously passed with recommendations that encompass all the ministries including the ministry of health because it also has lands that are grabbed.”

On April 24th 2023, The Vice President for Services Cluster had issued a two-week ultimatum for illegal occupants of school lands to vacate the properties, but he faced resistance from land grabbers.

In recent weeks, Central Equatoria State demolished squatters at state public schools include Dar el Salaam, Juba Commercial, Juba One Boys and Juba Girls Primary and Secondary Schools in Juba.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter