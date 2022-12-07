Why is Lakes State worst affected by HIV

The Director of HIV and Aids in Lakes State, Laat Makuek revealed that 14,869 people in the state were confirmed with the virus.

Makuek stated that out of 14, 869 people who tested HIV positive, 8,608 HIV patients refused to be treated.

“Since the beginning of ARP sentences in South Sudan, all 14, 869 people are found positive in the Lakes state out of the number of those who have accepted to take the ARVS they are 8,680,” said Makuek.

Mary Samuel, a mother who lost three children to HIV/AIDs has called on Lakes State citizens to stop stigmatizing patients with the disease.

She said her husband was ailing from the disease but refused to take the anti-retroviral drugs that help suppress the virus.

Finding herself positive for the virus after losing three children, Mary said, she enrolled for treatment and ever since, she has been living a healthy life despite the virus.

However, Mary has appealed to the natives of Lakes state to stop abusing people with the virus, saying this is discouraging them from visiting the health facilities.

She was speaking during a belated commemoration of the World Aids Day in Rumbek town, Lakes State on Monday, December 5, 2022.

“I have given birth to three children, and they all died. I tried to see what I could do. if I die, where will I leave my children,” said Mary.

“My husband is sick, but he has refused to take medicines since 2008. But now I came to the good things and bad things about the medicine,

“You people in Rumbek, I want to tell you to stop insulting people living with HIV. This sickness doesn’t come out of someone’s wish, so allow people to take the medicines.”

Pricila Arop, a health official in Lakes State agreed with Makuek over people turning away from HIV services there.

She blames the spread of the virus on discrimination against women.

“We must remember individuals living with HIV and other vulnerable group this discrimination and isolation in out context,” Arop said.

“Women are assumed to be the cause of HIV. We have heard these things and we have seen them they refuse to go for testing but the demand wife and girlfriend to go for test,

“They refuse to use condom for women is this not discrimination against women and girls it is important to increase access to HIV treatment and care testing prevention and getting those services available.”

Meanwhile, Poth Madit, a member of parliament in Lakes State legislative Assembly called on the people to come out of stigma and test to know their HIV status.

He says there should be no fear because there is treatment for the virus

“10% of the population in Lakes state are positive, and this came as a result of very few who have voluntarily gone for a test since there is a treatment. Why stigmatize, what is the reason for stigma?

“I urged the people of Lakes state to come out of the stigma. I urged them to come out, starting with myself and going for a test.”

Earlier, the chairperson of HIV and AIDs Commission warned South Sudan may not achieve the Global a gender 2030 of Zero Infections, Zero HIV related deaths, and Zero Discrimination and Stigmatization.

Doctor Esterina Novelo also cautioned the country against relapsing from efforts to fight the epidemic saying it is not an option. ￼