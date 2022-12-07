OCHA, partners strongly condemn violence in Upper Nile

The humanitarian community in South Sudan has strongly condemned the ongoing violence in Upper Nile State, saying the insecurity is hindering partners from saving IDPs.

In a statement dated 07.12.2022, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs shared with Eye Radio news desk, indicated that over 9,100 people have been displaced following the recent surge in violence in Fashoda County.

It says the clashes which broke out in mid-November between armed elements have also resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, the abduction of women and children, destruction of properties and livelihoods.

“The humanitarian community in South Sudan is appalled by the continuous violence that has a devastating impact on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary women, men, and children – those vulnerable who are already affected by the dire humanitarian situation in the country suffer most,” the statement partly read.



Peter Van der Auweraert, who is the UN Humanitarian Coordinator said over 2,300 people arrived at the Malakal Protection of Civilians (POC) site since the start of the crisis.

He said as the conflict extended, an estimated 5,000 people were displaced to Melut County from Manyo County.

The Humanitarian Coordinator said local responders reported that at least 75 percent of the newly displaced are women and children, with many children separated from their caregivers.

There are also reports of a significant number of people crossing into Sudan, while others are hiding in swamps.

This surge of new arrivals, he said has put additional pressure on the already limited capacity of partners to provide services to support them, with limited space for them to stay.

Peter Van der said “Humanitarian partners are working tirelessly, around the clock, on multiple frontlines to provide the newly displaced people with critical supplies and services,”

However, he said, the ongoing insecurity is hampering the ability of humanitarian partners to deliver life-saving assistance to thousands of people, forcing partners to put assessment missions on hold.

Van der Auweraert has urged the Government and local authorities to ensure safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian partners to all those in need.

He also called upon the parties to the conflict to cease all violence and act in full respect of international humanitarian law.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter