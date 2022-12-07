7th December 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   OCHA, partners strongly condemn violence in Upper Nile

OCHA, partners strongly condemn violence in Upper Nile

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 mins ago

Displaced persons from Fashoda County camping in Kodok area/ Courtesy photo

The humanitarian community in South Sudan has strongly condemned the ongoing violence in Upper Nile State, saying the insecurity is hindering partners from saving IDPs.

In a statement dated 07.12.2022, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs shared with Eye Radio  news desk, indicated that over 9,100 people have been displaced following the recent surge in violence in Fashoda County.

It says the clashes which broke out in mid-November between armed elements have also resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, the abduction of women and children, destruction of properties and livelihoods.

“The humanitarian community in South Sudan is appalled by the continuous violence that has a devastating impact on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary women, men, and children – those vulnerable who are already affected by the dire humanitarian situation in the country suffer most,” the statement partly read.

Peter Van der Auweraert, who is the UN Humanitarian Coordinator said over 2,300 people arrived at the Malakal Protection of Civilians (POC) site since the start of the crisis.

He said as the conflict extended, an estimated 5,000 people were displaced to Melut County from Manyo County.

The Humanitarian Coordinator said local responders reported that at least 75 percent of the newly displaced are women and children, with many children separated from their caregivers.

There are also reports of a significant number of people crossing into Sudan, while others are hiding in swamps.

This surge of new arrivals, he said has put additional pressure on the already limited capacity of partners to provide services to support them, with limited space for them to stay.

Peter Van der said “Humanitarian partners are working tirelessly, around the clock, on multiple frontlines to provide the newly displaced people with critical supplies and services,”

However, he said, the ongoing insecurity is hampering the ability of humanitarian partners to deliver life-saving assistance to thousands of people, forcing partners to put assessment missions on hold.

Van der Auweraert has urged the Government and local authorities to ensure safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian partners to all those in need.

He also called upon the parties to the conflict to cease all violence and act in full respect of international humanitarian law.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Three killed, two arrested in Jebel Kujur shootout 1

Three killed, two arrested in Jebel Kujur shootout

Published Saturday, December 3, 2022

Over 3,000 civilians killed in Fashoda violence – says official 2

Over 3,000 civilians killed in Fashoda violence – says official

Published Sunday, December 4, 2022

Govt grants passports 10-year lifespan 3

Govt grants passports 10-year lifespan

Published Monday, December 5, 2022

“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir 4

“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir

Published 5 hours ago

Kenya outlines policies to revive trade relations with S. Sudan 5

Kenya outlines policies to revive trade relations with S. Sudan

Published Saturday, December 3, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

OCHA, partners strongly condemn violence in Upper Nile

Published 5 mins ago

Why is Lakes State worst affected by HIV

Published 17 mins ago

“We don’t have resources”, says RRC Boss on humanitarian crisis in Chollo Kingdom

Published 2 hours ago

“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir

Published 5 hours ago

UN Peacebuilding Commission visits South Sudan

Published 21 hours ago

CTSAM-VM urged to investigate violence in Upper Nile

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th December 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.