WES seeks national govt intervention in ‘uncontrollable’ measles outbreak

The Minister of Health in Western Equatoria State said it urgently appeals to the national government for intervention into the escalating measles outbreak in the state.

The outbreak is widely spreading in Yambio and Nzara counties, resulting in over 12 fatalities.

James Abdallah, the state Minister of Health, said more than 150 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak started early in 2024.

Minister Abdallah said Yambio has recorded at least 50 cases with two fatalities, while Nzara County registered over 70 cases, with 10 deaths.

“The situation now is still worst. The children are suffering, and we need the National Minister of Health, to supporter us urgently because the situation,” he said in an interview.

“If you as Eye Radio (reporter), were to come now and see the situation with your own eyes, you will regret because the health of the children is now very poor in the health facilities especially in Nzara.”

The official called on the National Minister of Health, and partners including the World Health Organization to intervene quickly and alleviate the crisis.

He noted that the majority of the fatalities are among children and stressed an immediate need for vaccination campaigns within the state to curb the outbreak.

“My request to our National Minister of Health plus the Undersecretary and the directors concerned in the National Minister of Health to support us so that we can rescue the situation which our people are in now.”

According to World Health Organization, measles is a highly contagious viral infection that primarily affects children.

Measles is transmitted through droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of infected persons.

The symptoms of measles typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

It can be prevented through vaccination with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is highly effective at providing immunity against the virus.

