27th March 2024
Kenyan youth prefer to be self-employed: survey

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

Young Kenyan entrepreneurs. (Tarifa News)

About half of the young people in Kenya prefer to create their own businesses other than work for another entity or individual, according to a recent study.

The survey conducted by Partnership for African Social and Convergence Research and the Mastercard Foundation was intended to explore the aspiration of young people and their perspective on dignified and fulfilling work.

Published on Nation newspaper, the survey analysis shows that only 13 percent of the respondents wish to be hired, as 49 percent prefer entrepreneurship, while 38 percent want both.

Meanwhile, majority of the 1522 respondents including 798 males and 753 females said they need access to credit to properly run and expand their businesses.

For the Kenyan youth, the most preferable business endeavors include fashion, beauty and cosmetics followed by automotive and locomotive sector in addition to agribusiness.

Meanwhile, a quarter of the respondents define success as being financially stable, while a 20 percent said success means having good job while 13.9 percent believe success is being able to support one’s family.

The youth also no longer see marriage as a desirable concept and are willing to put it on hold until a certain point when they feel they have achieved their career goals.

“The youth also identified corruption as a major barrier that denies them access to opportunities they deserve, with youth living with disabilities reporting that they face negative attitudes about their ability to perform,” said Elizabeth Onyango, a research associate who presented the finding.

 

