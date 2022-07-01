WES education minister to crackdown on parents keeping children off school

The Minister of Education in Western Equatoria State has declared free primary education, and warned of serious measures against parents keeping children out of school.

Grace Apollo Musa said the government has provided free education to citizens at primary level and that no parent has an excuse of inability to pay school fees.

“What we are trying to do in Western Equatoria, this one we are going to take it as a serious measure to see to it that we don’t want to see any child remaining home during school time,” Minister Grace told Eye Radio.

The state official said Parents and Teachers Association will only be required to contribute little money for the development and maintenance of learning institutions.

According to UNICEF, more than 2.8 million children, or over 70 per cent, are out of school in South Sudan.

Some of the out-of-school children are living in pastoral communities, moving with their cattle and are not able to attend regular classes, said the UN’s agency.

Girls are said to be the largest group of out-of-school children in the country, with factors such as poverty, child marriage and cultural and religious views hindering their education.

UNICEF said the situation is putting the future of the children and that of the country at risk.



Meanwhile, Minister Grace said she strongly detests the practice of keeping children out of learning.

“Let them come to school, we have government schools. When others are in school, others are just remaining at home, do you know what they are doing?” said Grace.



The Minister also asserted that school dropouts are likely to become end up stealing in the streets or fall prey to child abuse and other harmful practices.

“Some of them are going to become thieves, stealing things from people, others are prostitutes, we don’t want to see these ones. We want every child to be in school.”

She warns that any parent found violating the order, shall be subjected to questioning by the State authorities.

