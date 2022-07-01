“Be aware of expired goods,” nutritionists warn

Nutritional experts have cautioned the public to the check expiry date of food commodities before consumption to avoid food poisoning.

The health professionals warned that consumption of expired food and improper hygiene are among the causes of preventable illnesses in the country nowadays.

“To all South Sudanese, let’s listen and let’s keep our food properly. Everyone should ensure checking the expiry dates of food items before buying,” said Drici Daniel a child nutrition expert at the Central Equatoria State Ministry of Health.



Food poisoning as an illness, caused by eating contaminated food, is not usually serious and most people get better within a few days without treatment.

But in most cases of food poisoning, people suffer from fever, chills, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

The National Bureau of Standards has made several allegations that the country is feeding on substandard food due to inability to examine imported goods.

Meanwhile, Daniel said some people care less about checking the expiry day of the items they buy in the market.

“After a while, they go home and experience vomiting, diarrhea and stomachache, and begin to ask where that comes from, without knowing that may be the item purchased is expired. Let us keep our food clean and always check expiry dates for everything we buy,” said Daniel.

In May this year, the National Bureau of Standards authorized four companies to carry out pre-export verification and conformity of goods and products shipped into South Sudan.

The contracted foreign companies are to ensure that imports into South Sudan meet the requirements of the technical regulations and applicable standards stipulated by SSNBS.

Dr. Mary Gordon Muorat, the Executive Director of the Bureau of Standards said, the measure is to prevent importation of non-compliant goods into South Sudan.

However, it is not clear if the verification companies have started work.

For his part, Mambo Evans, the Food Security and Livelihood Assistant at World Vision South Sudan urges vegetable producers to care for the health of their consumers.

He advises them to observe recommended practices during the process of food production and food processing.

“I would urge all today that they take up the message and all those who produce vegetables that they should also care about the people who are going to consume,” Evans said to Eye Radio.

Mambo also appeals to the public to follow safety measures when handling food to minimize spread of food borne diseases.

This is by ensuring safe handling, storing and preparation of food to prevent infection and maintain food nutrients

He recommends regular cleaning and washing to guarantee safety of food.

“Whatever chemical, whatever what, they should follow the recommended practices so that it will not harm the end user and whoever is involved in handling food should also take it up on himself or herself that it’s what he or she does that will determine the quality of food that we consume.”

